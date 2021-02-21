New official figures show there have been 83 positive Covid-19 tests across Somerset during the latest 24 hour period.

The official data shows Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – has seen an increase of 31 new Coronavirus cases.

There were 17 new cases in Somerset West & Taunton, 13 positive tests in Mendip, and 22 positive tests in South Somerset.

Sedgemoor’s rate of infection has stayed the same at 112.8 per 100,000 people, while Mendip’s is 64 (down from 67.5) and Somerset West & Taunton’s is now at 85.1 (down from 90.3). South Somerset’s rate has risen to 59.4 per 100,000 (up from 58.8).

There have also been two more sad Covid-related deaths in Somerset during the last 24-hours: one in Somerset West & Taunton, and one in Sedgemoor.