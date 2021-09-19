Domino’s Pizza is set to begin work on turning a former bank branch into a new take-away in Burnham-On-Sea as its plans to open this autumn progress.

The pizza chain giant was given approval earlier this year to create a new take away inside the former Barclays Bank branch at 33 Victoria Street in Burnham-On-Sea, which closed in October 2018 and has been vacant since.

Domino’s originally applied for the store to be able to trade until 3am, but this was reduced to 1am following concerns from councillors and nearby residents, as we reported here.

Signs advertising vacancies at the new Domino’s outlet have appeared for the first time over the past few days, as pictured.

A spokesperson for Domino’s confirmed that the outlet hopes to open this year.

“We’re delighted to be opening a store in Burnham-On-Sea, bringing our fresh homemade pizzas to even more loyal customers,” she said.

“We hope to open the new store this Autumn, creating new jobs for local people including pizza makers, customer service representatives and delivery drivers.”