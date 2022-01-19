Dozens of jobs will be on offer at Brean Leisure Park’s annual Recruitment Day this Saturday (January 22nd).

Vacancies across many departments will be offered at the event, which runs from 11am to 3pm.

“Whether you are looking for casual part time work, seasonal, full time or permanent, we have a wide range of positions available,” says a spokesman.

“Full training is provided as well as the opportunity to undergo formal qualifications.”

All positions are listed here https://www.breanjobs.com/view-our-vacancies

Diane Bowen, Head of People Management, adds: “We’re looking for fantastic people to join our team. 2022 is an exciting year. We are replacing 40 new hire fleet caravans, the Supermarket is getting a re-fit as well as one of our food and beverage venues. The company is always re investing back into the business.”

“Everyone has a part to play in ensuring that our guests have a memorable, safe and enjoyable visit and that they will want to visit again and recommend us to friends and family. We are looking for people who can help deliver this, whether that be in a part time role around your studying, or a career change into a new role, or even something to keep you busy between home commitments. Our focus this years is the support and benefits we offer to the team that really do form a special part of what we offer at #teambrean.”

There are clear routes of career development in many business areas from team level, supervisor, management and senior management.

Kelly Davison, Reception and Reservations Manager, first joined the company as a seasonal receptionist around her studies, and she then secured a company graduate placement and was promoted through the levels to her current role. Kelly is now in her 11th year with the company.

She says: “It’s a fabulous place to work. I quickly realised that while in my first role in reception. The support from the company is great. It has enabled me to progress and find a career path that suits my skills.

“There are many examples of colleagues that I worked with during my first season that have stayed and grown their responsibility within the company. Aside from the brilliant benefits and career progression, I like the fact that I am part of a diverse workforce and it’s great to see everyone of all ages and experience come together.”

Job seekers should bring an up to date CV to the Recruitment day. If you don’t have a CV you will be able to complete an application form. Dress to impress and be prepared to stay for an interview. Applicants need to be 16 years of age and over.

Positions have starting dates of mid February as well as later start date posts from March- July.

Areas of work with current vacancies include:

Catering – front of house, waiting team, kitchen porters

Chefs & cooks

Bars

Food and beverage supervisors.

Food and beverage managers

Lifeguards

Trainee lifeguard (Free course in February half term)

Arcade

Cleaning

Retail

Reception (from Easter)

Car park attendants (from Easter)

Security

We are located in Brean Sands, 10 minutes from Burnham On Sea. We are a family owned and operated business that has been established for over 70 years. Their is a public bus stop outside and we also encourage our team to cycle to work where possible.

In return the following benefits are offered:-

Free gym membership

Free swimming pass for you and up to 4 people

Free entry into Brean Play if you have children/grandchildren

Free online perks which include retail, travel and dining discount cards

Free car parking

Full induction and training

Uniform

1/2 price discounted golf membership.

Competitive hourly rate, paid monthly. (Cash advance offered to get you through to your first pay)

Monthly team member awards

Annual team Brean Awards

Team member food & beverage discount scheme (20%) off

24 hour Employee Assistance Helpline for any personal, health, family & finance assistance and access to our online portal.

20% discount off birthday party packages at Brean Splash/ Brean Play or Wedding package at Brean Country Club.

Formal training & career development

Refer a friend scheme

Long service awards recognising milestones in five year steps

After 6 months, a free holiday for friends and family on our Resort.

After 1 year, a free holiday at a choice of holiday parks on the South Coast.

“We continually strive to make our business as good as it can be to the environment, from reducing waste and then recycling as much as possible to managing our renewable energy responsibly as well as an incredible conservation programme that has received numerous awards,” she adds.

For more information visit www.breanjobs.com