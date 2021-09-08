Threatened strike action by lorry drivers at major building materials supplier Hanson could impact the Hinkley Point C project near Burnham-On-Sea.

More than 200 lorry drivers and engineers, who are members of the Unite union, have rejected a pay offer of 2.5%.

The drivers deliver dry cement to large construction projects, including Hinkley Point, Sellafield and HS2, and they also supply builders merchants including Jewson.

If strikes go ahead then a wide range of construction projects could run short of cement as many only have limited storage facilities.

A ballot for industrial action is scheduled to begin on Friday 10th September and close on Friday 23rd September. If members vote for strike action, this could get underway in October.

Unite national officer Adrian Jones says: “With the ongoing driver shortage, our members are seeking a pay increase which recognises their hard work and dedication.”

“If strikes do occur then it will have major implications for the construction industry. Supplies of cement will quickly run out, which will result in projects being delayed.”

Simon Willis, Hanson UK CEO, adds: “Our negotiations are ongoing, so we are unable to give any further details concerning the discussions at this time.”

“We are committed to arriving at an agreeable settlement so that we will be able to continue to supply our customers, as we have done throughout the pandemic and during the current levels of high demand for our products.”