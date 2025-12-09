Local drivers stopped by Police in Christmas drink and drug driving campaign

Avon and Somerset Police has made 62 arrests across the force region during the first week of its annual Christmas drink and drug driving campaign — up from 47 in the same week last year.

Checks have been carried out across the force area, including in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

On Thursday, roads police, staff and neighbourhood officers held a day of action with a vehicle checkpoint set up on the A38 Huntspill Road in West Huntspill.

Drivers exceeding the 30mph limit were stopped and breathalysed.

A spokesman says a total of 38 vehicles were stopped for driving over 35mph, with three reported for exceeding 40mph. None of the 20 people breathalysed in West Huntspill were found to be over the limit.

The road safety team then relocated to Lower Weare, where 20 drivers were recorded driving over 35mph. Four will receive fixed penalty notices and points, while the remainder will be offered Speed Awareness Courses. Two drivers caught over 50mph will be sent directly to court.

Police have also highlighted a recent local case when a suspected drug driver was stopped on the M5 between Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea.

The man, in his mid-40s, tested positive for cannabis and later pleaded guilty to multiple offences including driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and possession of a Class B drug.

He was banned from driving for 48 months, given a suspended prison sentence, and ordered to complete rehabilitation.

Inspector Boiles said: “Even if a drink driver has been fortunate enough not to seriously injure or kill a person through their own reckless actions, a conviction is likely to have a detrimental impact with the potential of ruining their own livelihoods.”

He added: “Behind the statistics are real people, families, friends, and communities impacted by decisions that could have been avoided. Drink and drug driving remains a major contributor to serious injury and fatal collisions.”