New Burnham High Street restaurant set to open in place of former noodle bar

The owners of a noodle bar in Burnham-On-Sea town centre which closed down at the weekend have announced the property will re-open as the Smokehouse Kitchen later this week.

The Ninja Noodle bar in Burnham High Street shut for the final time on Sunday, as reported here. Now, the Smokehouse Kitchen restaurant is set to return in its place, with delivery, takeaway and dine-in options.

“As one of the owners of the lease of the Ninja Noodle bar, we have the most fantastic landlords and the rent was not the problem of closing the noodle bar,” Paul Ellis told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We tried to introduce a new cuisine into Burnham but it didn’t work. We also own the Smokehouse Kitchen and takeaway and we had to take all of our staff over to the takeaway side to cover the vast amount of deliveries that we do.”

He adds: “I’m happy to say that we have trained enough staff now to cover the restaurant and the takeaway side. Hopefully, after a small refurbishment, we will be ready to welcome customers back later this week.”

The Smokehouse Kitchen already operates a popular takeaway service in Burnham-On-Sea and the owners say the new restaurant will prove successful in the High Street.