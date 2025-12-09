12.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 09, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew Burnham High Street restaurant set to open in place of former...
News

New Burnham High Street restaurant set to open in place of former noodle bar

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The owners of a noodle bar in Burnham-On-Sea town centre which closed down at the weekend have announced the property will re-open as the Smokehouse Kitchen later this week.

The Ninja Noodle bar in Burnham High Street shut for the final time on Sunday, as reported here. Now, the Smokehouse Kitchen restaurant is set to return in its place, with delivery, takeaway and dine-in options.

“As one of the owners of the lease of the Ninja Noodle bar, we have the most fantastic landlords and the rent was not the problem of closing the noodle bar,” Paul Ellis told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We tried to introduce a new cuisine into Burnham but it didn’t work. We also own the Smokehouse Kitchen and takeaway and we had to take all of our staff over to the takeaway side to cover the vast amount of deliveries that we do.”

He adds: “I’m happy to say that we have trained enough staff now to cover the restaurant and the takeaway side. Hopefully, after a small refurbishment, we will be ready to welcome customers back later this week.”

The Smokehouse Kitchen already operates a popular takeaway service in Burnham-On-Sea and the owners say the new restaurant will prove successful in the High Street.

Previous article
Highbridge roadworks extended as wet weather causes delays to final work
Next article
Local drivers stopped by Police in Christmas drink and drug driving campaign

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
moderate rain
12.8 ° C
13.1 °
12.4 °
93 %
5.8kmh
100 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com