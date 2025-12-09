Highbridge roadworks extended as wet weather causes delays to final work

Wales & West Utilities has confirmed that work to upgrade the gas network in Highbridge has been delayed due to poor weather conditions.

The company had said work was due to finish on Monday December 8th in the Bennett Road and Isleport Lane areas as part of a wider project to ensure the gas supply remains safe and reliable for local homes and businesses.

However, Wales & West Utilities Programme Controller for Somerset, Simon Lee, told Burnham-On-Sea,com that the type of concrete required to reinstate the road is foam concrete, which cannot be used in such wet conditions.

He adds: “We are continuing to work in the Bennett Road and Isleport Lane areas of Highbridge to upgrade the gas network.”

“This is part of our wider project in the area to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport greener gas in the future.”

“In agreement with Somerset Council, and to do this work safely, traffic management is in place throughout the project. We were due to complete our work on Monday, 8th December; however, adverse weather conditions have prevented us from using the foam concrete required for this type of road.”

“Therefore, we will need to keep our traffic management in place until early next week, so we can properly reinstate the road and give the new surface time to set.”

“We know these delays are frustrating, and we are sorry for the disruption that they have caused. We are working as quickly and as safely as we can to complete this essential upgrade.”