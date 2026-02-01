6.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Feb 01, 2026
News

Emergency services called to late‑night crash in East Huntspill

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea emergency services were called to a crash in East Huntspill on Friday evening (January 30th).

Police and fire crews were alerted at around 10pm after a Volkswagen left the road on a bend of Church Road near the junction with Cornmoor Lane, and came to rest in a roadside ditch.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said two people inside were shaken but otherwise unhurt.

Crews made the scene safe and assisted police in checking the area. The vehicle was taped off.

Police are investigating and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them on 101.

