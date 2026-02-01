PHOTOS: Over 130 attend Burnham and Highbridge Carnival awards night

Dozens of carnival club members from across Somerset gathered on Saturday night (January 31st) for the annual Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival awards presentation evening when awards were handed out to the winners of last year’s event.

The event was held at the Watchfield Inn where a formal dinner was held followed by the presentation of scores of trophies and shields to the winners of the 2025 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival by Carnival Queen Liz Malaiperuman and MC Andy Bennett from BBC Somerset.

Members of Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club had a great night, receiving over half a dozen trophies for their successful cart, ‘Jewels of Arabia’, which came second overall in the county juvenile category after the seven Somerset carnivals.

Hillview Carnival Club’s Julia Rosser said it had been a “fantastic year for the club” and they are now looking forward to the 2026 season.

Ramblers Carnival Club won the Phil Harris Memorial Bowl, pictured above, awarded to the best entry in the entire Burnham procession for their incredible ‘1912: All Out’ cart. For the full Burnham results, click here.

It was also announced that ‘The Spirit of Carnival Award’, given to someone who has gone above and beyond to help the carnival, would be awarded to Jan Matthews, who has volunteered at local carnivals for over 25 years. She said it was a “great honour” and thanked the Carnival Committee for the award.

A further award was given to Marg Cornish as the highest collector on carnival night. She collected £307.62 for Avalon Camps, which gifts holidays in Somerset to deserving children.

Carnival Chair Annalee New added: “It was a fantastic evening with clubs from across Somerset coming together to look back at another great carnival.”

She added her thanks to Sean and the rest of the committee for organising the night.

