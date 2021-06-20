A Highbridge fundraiser’s head shave at a Burnham-On-Sea pub has raised money for a charity close to her heart.

Michelle Fisher lost her mother to Covid-19 last year, and her father to Cancer a couple of years before, so wanted to do something special in their memory.

On Saturday (June 19th), she had her head shaved by her son Michael Fisher, who is better known as ‘Tony’ the barber from Lowe’s Barber Shop in Burnham High Street.

Michelle, who is a former bartender at the Somerset & Dorset pub, decided to have her locks shaved in the bar area as part of the Macmillan Cancer Support charity’s Brave The Shave fundraising campaign.

As her final locks of hair were shaved from her head, the pub was filled with the sound of clapping and cheers from family, friends and supporters.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Michelle said: “It has been a tough few years after losing my mum to Covid and dad to cancer, so I wanted to do something special for Macmillan, who help so many families in their time of need.”

“As my son is a barber at Lowe’s, it was a logical step to do a fundraising head shave in support of Macmillan’s ‘Brave The Shave’ campaign.”

“It was great to have the support of family and friends, plus the Somerset & Dorset pub and Lowe’s Barber Shop plus everyone who has donated so far.”

It’s not too late to support Michelle – see her fundraising page here.

Michelle says she will also be taking part in Macmillan’s Race For Life running event this autumn to raise further funds for the charity.