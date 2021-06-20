A popular Highbridge fish and chip take-away has temporarily closed while a refurbishment takes place.

Rob’s Fish Bar in Church Street, Highbridge closed on Sunday (20th June) and is scheduled to re-open at the start of July.

Rachel Atkins from the shop told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are closed for a shop refurbishment, our frying range needs replacing so this work is essential.”

“We hope to re-open on Thursday July 1st but will keep people updated online. We want to thank everyone for their continued support, we hope to see you all again soon with some new and exciting additions to the menu!”