Local group Engage Somerset are coming to Highbridge today (Thursday) and hosting a family community open day at the Morland Hall.

The day is free to everyone and includes refreshments, entertainment for all ages with a storyteller and karaoke going on too.

“Engage Somerset work to help people reach their own goals. This might be anything from going on a course, getting fitter – to eating more healthily or applying for work,” says a spokesman.

“If this sounds like something you would like to be involved and see what they can offer, please come on down to the Morland Centre between 10am and 4pm for this family orientated, free fun day. Come and see how Engage Somerset can engage with you!”

Engage Somerset is a fully funded project designed to reach out to disadvantaged people that are over 18 and unemployed, who live in Highbridge.