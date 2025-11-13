Family ‘disappointed’ by inquest outcome after death of Highbridge man

The family of a man killed by his neighbour said it was “disappointed” at the outcome of his inquest.

Richard Matthews, who had severe mental health problems, admitted killing Paul Wells in Edithmead near Highbridge in June 2020 by diminished responsibility.

In a statement after a jury concluded he had been unlawfully killed, Mr Wells’ family told the BBC they would “always have questions” about possible missed chances to prevent his death.

Somerset coroner Vanessa McKinlay apologised to the family for the time it had taken for the inquest to be held, but instructed the jury that no organisation that came into contact with Matthews or Mr Wells could be held responsible for the death.

The coroner did add she would be writing to the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner and Chief Constable about specific issues raised during the inquest.

The jury officially ruled Mr Wells (pictured) died of multiple stab wounds by the use of a kitchen knife by a person who may have had undiagnosed mental health issues.

The coroner told the family at the inquest’s conclusion on Wednesday: “You have had to wait a very long time for this inquest to be heard and concluded and I’m sorry that’s the case.”

“You’ve had to listen to difficult and distressing evidence and I want to thank you for the way you have done that.”

A statement on behalf of Mr Wells’ family said several opportunities were missed to “intervene and perhaps to protect Paul”.

“There will always be questions in our minds about what could have happened had those actions been taken.

“Whilst we recognise that there have been changes to those services over the past five-and-a-half years, as a family we can only hope that lessons have been identified and learned.”

During the inquest, Mr Wells’ brother Colin Wells Jr said Paul was an “outgoing and lovely man who would help others.” He said he was happy when he moved into Edithmead Lane in Highbridge in 2019, and described it as “palatial” compared to other places he had lived. Mr Wells had fibromyalgia, which meant he needed his property adapted to help him move around more easily. Richard Matthews, who is serving an indefinite hospital order over the killing, lived in the adjoining house, and had done so since 2017. The inquest heard that in the months before the killing Matthews had shown evidence he was suffering from delusions and made false allegations that Mr Wells was a child sex offender and a police informant. A housing officer said in evidence they had made several attempts to get mental health treatment for Matthews but it was not until a few days before the killing that a multi-agency meeting was held. Matthews was never offered any treatment. The housing officer added they had tried unsuccessfully to get Matthews to sign an anti-social behaviour contract. The jury heard from paramedic Carly Hunt, who was dispatched to Matthews’ home just hours before he killed his neighbour, after a call from his mother. She said his house was dark and dingy, and later went on to say he had barricaded himself in his room and shouted abuse at her and police officers. The inquest heard police had recorded a catalogue of incidents involving Matthews dating back eight years before he killed Mr Wells. But Insp Jon Owen of Avon and Somerset Police said although information about Matthews was recorded on the police system, it would not have been immediately flagged to officers attending the scene. After his death, a police officer who went to the scene was convicted of misconduct in a public office after taking photos of Mr Wells’ body and sharing them with family and friends. Avon & Somerset Police constable Lewis Wood was given a two-year sentence in April 2024. Both he and Avon & Somerset Police apologised to Mr Wells’ family. Dr Melanie Iles, chief medical officer at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust says: “We extend our deepest sympathies to Paul’s family for their tragic loss.”

“Since June 2020 a lot has changed in the way we care for patients with mental health difficulties and how we communicate with other agencies.

“We will continue to learn from events to see if there are improvements we can make.”