Family fun day coming to Burnham’s BASC sports ground today

A family fun day is being held at Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC sports ground today (Wednesday July 30th) offering a day of holiday entertainment and activities for families.

Organised by the group behind Burnham’s regular outdoor markets and car boot sales, it returns at the BASC sports ground in Stoddens Road from 11am-4pm. A further event will also be held on August 27th.

The first event was held for last summer with a crowd of 7,000 attending, as we reported here.

Organiser Paul Goodyer says: “We are excited to be holding two ‘mega mascot fun days’ over the summer holidays with lots of children’s characters including Stitch and Angel, the Smurfs, Pikachu, Elsa and Anna, Minions, a circus workshop, bubble man, inflatables, children’s fun fair rides and great entertainment.”

“We are also having Raptors World dinosaurs as an extra special attraction this time!”

Paul adds there will be over 60 stalls and attractions and activities from local community groups to showcase their activities.

Entry on the day costs £3 for adults and free for accompanied children.