A Weston Hospicecare supporter from Burnham-On-Sea has pledged to tackle a cycling challenge with her daughter in memory of her mother.

The Big Virtual Challenge is a ‘virtual’ fundraising event and is encouraging hospice supporters to cycle their chosen distance over 30 days to support the hospice during the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The hospice is offering a low-cost and flexible option which opens up the challenge to people of all abilities. It costs £5 per person or £10 per family and there are distances to suit all.

Samantha Evans, from Burnham, decided to gear up to ride 75 miles in 30 days to raise money for Weston Hospicecare after the hospice cared for her mother Susan Bodman in 2019.

Susan was suddenly diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in April 2019 and died just five weeks later at Jackson-Barstow House.

Sam says: “Mum never wanted to be told the full extent of her condition or ‘how long she had left’ which was hard for my brother and I but the team at the hospice were fantastic and offered support to us both.”

“I cannot even begin to explain the relief it was to hear the words ‘there is a bed at Weston Hospicecare available today’ and to know that mum could be cared for by truly heroic people who fully understand every emotion the patient and family are going through.”

“Although her stay was short, I could relax knowing that she was in peaceful surroundings with a dedicated team looking after her palliative care.”

“I can’t stress how important it is. Without the hospice, my mother would have died in hospital which was not her wish. There was no way that either my brother or myself was capable of providing the support possible for her to come home.”

Weston Hospicecare supporters have been brilliant by engaging in the virtual events during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sam’s story illustrates how vital the care given by every nurse, doctor and medical professional is at the hospice.

By taking part in The Big Virtual Cycle, not only will you be exercising and improving your own mental health but you’ll be supporting your local hospice.

