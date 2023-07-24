Further filming for a new Channel 4 TV drama series went ahead in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday (July 24th).

New scenes for the series, called ‘TrueLove’, were shot on Burnham’s North Esplanade around a car at the top of Seaview Road.

The series was originally shot last year in Burnham, Berrow and Brean – and a second round of filming has been underway.

It had to restart after the lead star Julie Walters pulled out due to poor health.

Vehicles for the TV production crew were spotted on the North Esplanade and at the back of B&M during Sunday and Monday.

Julie Walters had to pull out due to a back problem and she’s been replaced by the actress Lindsay Duncan. The series also features actress Sue Johnston of ‘Downton Abbey’ fame.

Earlier this year, filming restarted in Burnham-On-Sea on the jetty, on The Esplanade and beach, pictured here.

Further filming in other parts of the south west has also been underway in recent months.

“Last year, filming on Truelove was paused while Julie Walters sought medical advice and attention for severe back pain,” says a Clerkenwell Films statement.

“Subsequently, Julie decided to step back from the project to focus on her recovery and recuperation, and so will not be returning to the role of Phil.”

”We wholeheartedly support her decision, and the entire cast, crew and production team wish her the very best and a speedy recovery.”

”We are delighted that Lindsay Duncan will be stepping into the role of Phil.”

”We’re excited to see what she brings to this complex and captivating character.”

Three-time BAFTA nominee Duncan, whose past credits include Birdman and About Time, said: “When I read the Truelove scripts I knew I wanted to be involved.”

She adds: “I say involved because the obvious thing is that Phil is a great part – an intelligent, tough and complex woman – but also I want to be a part of this project.”

”It’s so well written, exploring what we face when age becomes a factor. How do we want to live, die and love with the remaining years? It tells a compelling story with humanity and very dark humour. The cast is terrific. It’s original and ambitious. Excited is an overused word in this context, but I really am.”