A Burnham-On-Sea care home’s plans to build a new two-storey extension with 13 bedrooms to meet an “urgent need” for more social care spaces in the town have won the final go-ahead from Somerset Council.

Burnham Lodge Nursing Home at 147 Berrow Road submitted a planning application to the authority for the major extension to the south elevation of the site, as reported here.

Burnham and Highbridge town councillors supported the application and now the County Council has given its final approval to the plans.

“The proposal will deliver an urgent need for additional bed space within the town, enabling elderly residents to reside locally whilst receiving the specialist care they require,” says APW Planning Consultants on behalf of the care home.

“The care home’s existing facilities provide accommodation for 20 residents with the proposal seeking an additional wing to provide a further 13 bedrooms.”

“There is an increasing demand for accommodation to meet the needs of the elderly that require on-site support and care. Nationally there is an increasing shortage of senior living accommodation.”

The proposed extension will increase the footprint from 463 square metres to 663 square metres. A further 8 designated car parking bays are also set to be provided.

“The site is within a sustainable location with excellent public transport links to the town centre and surrounds.”

The application reflects a previous approval granted by the Planning Department in 2011 when the permission was not implemented at the time.