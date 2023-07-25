A beach clean-up operation has been underway in Burnham-On-Sea this week, thanks to staff from a national beauty cosmetics company.

Dozens of staff from Benefit Cosmetics have been carrying out the removal of litter along the tideline and sea wall in the town as part of a summer community project which also took place in 2022.

A spokeswoman says: ”Every year we come down to Wall Eden Farm for a camp where our teams learn more about our DNA and our values. This year we have done three different camps with 40 people on each camp and one of the activities is a beach clean up.”

”We do this to give back to the community that we have been part of. Even though the beach was fairly clean on both days we still managed to pick up lots of rubbish.”

Pictured: The team in Burnham after carrying out their litter clean on Tuesday (Photos Dave Burrows)