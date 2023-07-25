The countdown is underway to this year’s annual Playday at Apex Park in Highbridge by organisers.

This year’s Playday will take place on Wednesday 2nd August from 10am-3pm with scores of activities planned that often attract up to 8,000 people.

Organiser Rosie Pike says: “We are well into the final planning of Playday with lots of activities booked.”

“It is a free event for children who all have to be accompanied by an adult. This year, we will have 51 activities.”

The Playday is scheduled to let parents have a day off from spending their hard-earned money to keep the kids entertained during the summer holidays while encouraging families to spend quality time together at the park.

The 2022 Playday at Apex Park drew a bumper turnout as it returned for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.