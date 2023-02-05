Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor is inviting nominations for the towns’ annual Civic Awards.

The awards are presented by the Town Council to local people who have ‘demonstrated outstanding service to the community’ and made a real and positive difference to life in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Last year’s winners are pictured above when we reported here on the 2022 Civic Awards. Six won: Maxine Bashford, Ruth & John Crosby, Jacob & Toby Beard, and Jeff Jackson.

Cllr Lesley Millard, the Town Mayor, has this week opened up the nominations period for receipt of nominations for this year’s Civic Awards.

This year, the ceremony will be held on Wednesday 29th March 2023 and Cllr Millard would like to make sure people don’t miss out on the opportunity for their good works to be recognised.

She says: “I am really looking forward to welcoming award winners to a special ceremony to be held in their honour this year. It is time to recognise those who work consistently for the benefit of our community.”

Nominations might be for those people who:

help out neighbours in need

coach a local sports team

volunteer at youth or community groups

organise local activities and community events

help in schools, libraries, and hubs

run cultural and social events

She adds: “Last year we had lots of nominations, all celebrating the tireless support and dedication that people from our community give back into our community.”

In order to allow the Council to carefully consider all nominations, the closing date for receipt of nominations is Friday 10th February 2023.

If you would like to nominate someone for a Civic Award, that person must:

Have provided services of an exceptional nature for a significant period of time

Have provided services, which have been of benefit to people within the parish; but

Not be nominated for providing a service that constitutes their usual activity as a business.

Please visit the town council website to refer to the criteria for nominations and complete the nomination form: https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/forms/civic-awards-online-nomination-form-2023

There will be a further announcement once plans are confirmed with regards to this event for the awards presentation.