Final tickets are available for the 2023 Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival Concerts, which get underway in October.

Held between Monday 2nd October and Saturday 14th October at Bridgwater Town Hall, this is the 140th anniversary since the very first carnival concert was held in the town.

A cast of over 600 entertainers from 12 carnival clubs, dance troupes and front of curtain acts from across Somerset entertain enthralled audiences.

Tickets can be purchased from the event’s website, or from the Carnival Centre at High Street in Bridgwater. Prices range from £13.50 to £18.

“The concerts are a curtain raiser to the eagerly-anticipated annual carnival processios which will be held in November,” says a spokesman.

The 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival makes a welcome return on Monday November 6th.

Pictured: Winners of the 2022 Carnival Concerts – Renegades Carnival Club with ‘London’s Calling – One and All’ (Timeless Images)