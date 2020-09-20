A series of fitness classes which help people in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge aged over 60 get more active have been so popular that they have expanded with new Thursday sessions.

Originally launched at the start of the year, the socially-distanced classes, called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength) intend to help older residents remain active for as long as possible.

The sessions are being run by Burnham resident Anne Panesar, who worked as a NHS counsellor for several years and decided to retrain as an instructor so she could deliver exercise classes to older people.

Anne told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the first Thursday session, held last week, was a great success. She says: “Everyone enjoyed the sunny weather, with all the doors and windows open, bringing a lovely flow of fresh air through the venue.”

“Pictured are some class members experiencing what the scientifically proven impact physical activity has on physical and mental health.”

“In these times of uncertainty, exercise makes us feel happy, it’s a fantastic mood-buster, it reduces anxiety, and it keeps us connected – socially distanced of course!”

“We are working to combat the deconditioning impact of less opportunities for exercise during the COVID restrictions and advice to stay at home.”

“Now that the Berrow Thursday morning class is up and running, I will be starting a waiting list for anyone who would like to join an additional class on a Thursday morning starting in a few weeks time at Berrow Village Hall.”

“The safety of my class members is my priority and so the classes are running differently at the moment to make them COVID secure and we are following guidelines from the government and venues.”

Exercise classes are exempt from the ‘Rule of six’ and so we are still able to exercise safely with these extra safety measures:

pre-booking is essential

hand sanitisers are available in all venues so we can practice hand hygiene regularly

hygiene regularly

exercise is socially distanced with everyone having 2m x 2m as their 'exercise space' and we do not move around the room

‘exercise space’ and we do not move around the room

‘exercise space’ and we do not move around the room there is no shared equipment, and so I am asking people to bring in

bring tins from the kitchen cupboard (beans, custard, whatever you’ve

got to hand!) or hand weights for our strengthener part of the class

doors and windows of venues are left open to ensure good air flow

class numbers are strictly limited so we can physically distance around the hallPhysical activity helps us lead healthier and more active lifestyles and so Anne says she is “delighted to be able to re-open some of my classes for older adults around the Berrow area.” Contact her for more details at: anne.panesar@moveitorloseit.co .uk