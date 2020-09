A 400-tonne transformer destined for Taunton headed past Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday morning (September 20th).

Contractors working on a construction project took advantage of one of the highest tides of the year to transport the heavy load by sea.

A tug towed the vessel past Burnham upstream along the River Parrett to Dunball where the cargo was unloaded onto a lorry for a trip by road to Taunton. Burnham’s new pilot boat guided the vessel up the estuary.