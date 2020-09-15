Artists in the Burnham-On-Sea area will be displaying their work online when people are invited to take a tour of Somerset’s artists’ studios from the comfort of their home.

Somerset Open Studios goes online from Saturday 19th September until 4th October with a special event programme featuring artists’ films, podcasts, interviews and live streaming.

Burnham-On-Sea artists Judith Champion and Cora Stock are among the artists across Somerset taking part.

An enhanced digital guide gives audiences the opportunity to visit artists’ work spaces with links to their details on the Somerset Art Works website as well as to their own social media channels and websites.

The event programme will run over the 16 days of Open Studios with daily news, information and notifications published on the Somerset Art Works website so audiences can get involved.

With an introduction from Somerset Art Work’s patron, Kevin McCloud, the programme will feature daily events including workshops, demonstrations and talks where audiences can find out more about artists’ processes and practice.

“Digital Open Studios starts with the launch of the Somerset Reacquainted exhibition at the Rural Life Museum in Glastonbury, featuring work by 63 Somerset Art Works Members who took part in an ‘art in lockdown’ project earlier this year,” says a spokesman.

“Initiated by Sara Dudman RWA, in partnership with Somerset Art Works, the project provided a creative catalyst for artists in isolation, reconnecting their practice with the natural world.”

“Each weekend is ‘family friendly’ with a range of activities and workshops suitable for children and the chance to get involved in ‘how to’ events and demonstrations, as well as the final weekend linking to the world’s biggest drawing festival, ‘The Big Draw’.”

Visitors can use the guide to plan their own visits and see what Somerset Art Works members have been working on, and take a virtual tour around the county. Special editorial features focus on Somerset’s five creative regions, dipping into the county’s rich cultural heritage and celebrating the diversity of creativity, which now resides and works here.

Artists and makers have continued working in the privacy of their studios and some are now ready to share their artworks and welcome visitors by pre-arranged appointment. Contact the artist direct by telephone or email to check if they are open before arriving.

For more details, visit www.somersetartworks.org.uk