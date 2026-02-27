Fly-tippers’ vehicles to be crushed in new government guidance

Somerset Council could soon seize and crush vehicles used in fly-tipping as the Government unveiled new guidance this week aimed at cracking down on waste crime.

The guidance, published by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, comes as new figures reveal there were 1.26 million fly-tipping incidents last year across the UK.

The Burnham-On-Sea area frequently sees waste fly tipped alomg country lanes such as Red Road in Berrow and Stoddens Lane on the outskirts of Burnham, as reported here.

For the first time, councils are being given comprehensive instructions by the government on how to search, seize and dispose of vehicles involved in illegal dumping – and how to pursue owners through the courts to secure convictions.

Circular Economy Minister Mary Creagh said the move would send a clear warning to offenders. “We are empowering local authorities to clamp down on waste cowboys and restore pride in our local areas,” she said.

“I share the public’s fury at seeing our streets, parks and fields used as dumping grounds. Fly-tippers should know – if you use your van to trash our countryside, don’t be surprised when it ends up on the scrapheap.”

The guidance encourages councils not only to seize vehicles but also to publicise enforcement action by “naming and shaming” offenders on local media. Authorities are advised to share images and videos of crushed vehicles to maximise deterrence and community awareness.

Overt and covert surveillance techniques – including CCTV, drones and Automatic Number Plate Recognition – are also recommended to catch criminals in the act.

Although councils already have powers to seize vehicles, new case studies are intended to provide a clearer model for enforcement. In 2024/25, enforcement officers from 41 councils seized 139 vehicles linked to fly-tipping.

The Government is also urging councils to share intelligence with the police, the Environment Agency and National Trading Standards to build stronger cases and carry out joint operations.

Latest data show local authorities carried out 572,000 enforcement actions in 2024/25 – up 8% on the previous year. This included 69,000 fixed penalty notices, a 9% increase year-on-year.

Ministers say they are backing the crackdown with additional resources, including a more than 50% increase in the Environment Agency’s enforcement budget to £15.6 million and extra officers for the Joint Unit for Waste Crime.

While councils are responsible for clearing waste from public land, ministers are urging landowners to secure private land and report incidents promptly.

The Government has said it does not generally compensate victims of non-violent crime, warning that compensation could create a “perverse incentive” for further dumping.

Alongside tougher enforcement, ministers are consulting on reforms to the waste carrier regime and introducing mandatory digital waste tracking to make it harder for rogue operators to operate undetected.

With over a million incidents recorded in a single year, ministers say the message is clear: use your vehicle to dump waste illegally, and you risk losing it for good.

Readers can report fly tipping incidents in the Burnham area here to Somerset Council.