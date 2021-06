Footprints Nursery in Burnham-On-Sea has welcomed residents from Priory Court care home for a special, socially-distanced visit.

Children and staff at Footprints Nursery and Priory Court enjoyed their first socially distanced visit of the year after following the programme ‘Across the Generations’ over Zoom.

“The children and residents had lots of fun taking part in a game of skittles followed by an afternoon tea in the garden,” says a spokeswoman.