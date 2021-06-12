New speed indicator devices have been installed besides busy Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge roads in an effort to reduce speeding and increase safety.

Burnham and Highbridge Town-Council has bought two of the devices, which flash up the speed of passing vehicles with a green or red message depending on whether the speed limit has been exceeded in an effort to raise awareness of speed.

The first camera has been installed along Burnham’s Frank Foley Parkway this week, as pictured here.

The devices will be moved between different locations where speed is a known issue during the coming months.

A Town Council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have bought two of the devices and gained permission from Somerset County Council’s Highways department for seven local locations for them to be sited.”

“The devices will be moved between sites every two weeks. They will help to raise awareness of speeds to motorists and the data collected will help us identify where speed is an issue and more action is potentially needed in the future to increase safety.”