More than £760 was raised for the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital when a fundraising table top sale was held on Saturday (June 12th).

Several tables were set up outside Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street selling a wide range of bric-a-bac, jigsaws, books and more.

Ceri Joyce, Chairman, said a steady flow of supporters headed to the event in the summer sunshine.

Ceri added: “I am delighted to announce that we achieved a grand total of £765.12 which is absolutely amazing.”

“Thanks to everyone from the committee and team of volunteers that helped.”

“Special thanks go to the Baptist Church and solicitors Barrington and Sons who allowed to us their car parks, such a super venue for us.”

More details are set to be announced soon on upcoming fundraising events.