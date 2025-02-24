Former Highbridge resident to perform in top stage show in London

A former Highbridge school pupil is set to perform in a top stage show in London this Spring.

Hannah Murdoch, who grew up in Highbridge and is a former King Alfred School pupil, has just secured her first professional acting contract in the new musical, ‘Stiletto’, set to premiere at The Charing Cross Theatre in London.

Hannah has always loved drama and was a frequent competitor in the Highbridge Festival of the Arts, and also performed at the Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea many times.

At 16, she moved to Hertfordshire for a sixth form course at Emil Dale Academy. She moved to London at 18 to attend the top drama school, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, and graduated last summer, securing a first class degree in musical theatre.

In her last year at drama school, Hannah performed in 3 public productions, and as a result, signed with her acting agent.

‘Stiletto’ is completing a 12 week run and has its opening night on March 31st. See more here.

Hannah told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I still can’t believe it! Theatre has always been my passion, and now I get to call it my job.”

“To be part of a brand new musical is so exciting, I am just so grateful and ready to start!”