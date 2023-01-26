A former hotel near Burnham-On-Sea looks set to be turned into new apartments.

Rookery Manor in Edingworth closed in 2020 and its owner has submitted a new planning application to transform the former hotel function rooms into self-contained apartments.

In a planning statement, the applicant says: “This scheme is for the conversion of the former Hotel Function Rooms into nine Self-Contained Apartments together with parking arrangements at Rookery Manor.”

“The business of the Hotel, Restaurant and Wedding Centre at Rookery Manor existed until March 2020. The Function Rooms had the capability to seat 800 persons for conferences and 500 for sit-down functions ie weddings.”

“With the onslaught of the pandemic at that time, the business was unable to operate and consequently lost vast amounts of money. There has been no income since March 2020 and with great reluctance the finance lenders withdrew support and the business no longer operates. It finally ceased trading at the end of August 2020.“

“It is now a shell of redundant buildings and is designated a brown field site. In line with current planning policy, the owners seek to realise money and partially recoup their losses through the sale of the site for residential development. This application seeks full planning approval.”

“The fabric of the building, including the roof, is sound. The proposal requires very little structural work and consequently the volume and mass of the building remains the same, thus presenting the same profile as exists in the landscape.”

“Access will remain for the use of the Lodges beyond to the south. The development will remain as a one-way system, using the existing ingress and egress. Existing soft landscaping will remain and private gardens will be laid to lawn and flower beds.”

“The changes required to the external areas are minimal.”

“It should be noted that all 9 of these residential units are identical 3 bedroom dwellings. Each dwelling is serviced with 3 parking spaces.”

“In conclusion, the development and change of use of the existing building relates visually and appropriately to its surroundings. The building sits easily within the landscape of this attractive area of Somerset countryside.”

New holiday cabins on the site were previously approved in another application and are under construction to the south of the main hotel building.

The application – ref 24/22/00042 – will be decided by Sedgemoor District Council. Consultation is underway until February 14th, 2023.