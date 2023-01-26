Supermarket giant Morrisons is set to open a small store at a Highbridge petrol station next month, it has been confirmed.

The company is opening a new convenience store in Highbridge’s Esso petrol station near Apex Park in place of the current shop.

Work on the rebranding will take place over the next week and the new-look store is scheduled to open on Thursday February 2nd, a spokesperson confirmed.

The petrol station will change from Esso’s own ‘Shop ‘n drive’ store to a ‘Morrisons Daily’ franchise. It will stock an updated, wider range of convenience food products and will be open from 6am to midnight.

The store at Burnham’s Esso filling station was also rebranded as ‘Morrisons Daily’ in December 2020, as reported here.

Morrisons entered the convenience market with ‘Morrisons Daily’ outlets in 2019 as part of a tie-up with forecourt operator Rontec.