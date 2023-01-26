A fundraising page has been set up for a Burnham-On-Sea couple who are coming to terms with terminal illness.

Jo Clement-Reeves’ husband Ben has been told he has just months to live as he battles terminal Cancer.

Jo has already suffered heartbreak in her life after her teenage son Charley Marks died in 2014, leading to the launch of the local mental health charity ‘In Charley’s Memory’.

Close friend of the couple Dawn Carey has now launched the fundraising page to help them create positive memories.

Dawn, who runs ‘In Charley’s Memory’, says: “I know after Charley died she never thought she would experience happiness again, often asking herself what had she done so wrong to have experienced the loss of her son.”

“At times we all thought we would at some point be saying our goodbyes to Jo with her grief being so strong that she questioned what was the point in living. But her children, her family, and her friends helped her through the darkest times.”

“And like everyone says when you are not expecting to find love, it finds you. Ben and Jo found each other five years ago, on Charley’s angelversary, and after such horrendous times, Ben helped Jo to smile again.”

“It has not been an easy five years, Ben had to have brain surgery and long periods of recovery which resulted in Ben having to give up work, as did Jo to care for Ben.”

“Despite all this, they never lost their ability to laugh. Recovery allowed Jo to go back to teaching, they got married and a new baby granddaughter arrived, and things were starting to look good again.”

“But sadly this has been short-lived as this week they found out that Ben has another brain tumour, only this one is different. This one is stage 4 and terminal.”

“My wish is for Ben and Jo to make as many memories as they can in this short time: days out, nice meals, professional photos with their granddaughter – the list is endless.”

“I know times are hard right now, but if you could afford £1 to help pay for the memories I would forever be grateful.”

Joanna has thanked local people for their warm support and said she is devastated by the news about Ben.

“Last week we found out that Ben’s cancer had returned, but today we hadn’t expected the Oncologist to say that my wonderful husband has months to live. Life is so s*it and I’m gutted that I’m going to loose my amazing man so soon.”

Click here for the fundraising page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/yzw9p-make-memories?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1