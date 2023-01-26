Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews were called to a static caravan blaze on Wednesday evening (January 25th).

Three appliances were called out at just after 5.45pm to Cannington where a static caravan was alight when crews arrived.

A spokesman says: “Smoke and flames were issuing, and crews got to work with two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to attempt to prevent escalation of the fire.”

“The fire was involving the living room and roof of the building. Crews put the fire out and used small tools and thermal imaging cameras to check for fire spread.”

“The cause was accidental and the caravan sustained severe damage.”