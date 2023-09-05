Four brothers from Brent Knoll are set to run the Great North Run this weekend in memory of a close friend.

Ollie Robinson, Jonny Bougourd, Louis Bougourd and Will Bougourd are running the 13.1-mile event on Sunday 10th September in memory of Mia Cahill, who sadly passed away 18 months ago.

Mark Bougourd, father of the four runners, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are very proud of our four sons who will be running the Great North Run in support of the mental health MIND charity, and in memory of Mia.”

“Mia, a very close friend of one of my sons, took her own life about 18 months ago. On appearance she was happy, bouyant and successful. She would have been 21 years old last month.”

“The run will be a fitting tribute to her memory. Our boys would be incredibly grateful for any donations.”

On their fundraising page, the four say: “Your generosity means so much. Any contribution, however small, is hugely appreciated and can be life changing.”

”We are proud to have the opportunity to support this incredible charity and look forward to completing the half marathon.”

“We are doing this event in honour of Mia. We are running for you, and we are running with you.”

Their fundraising page is at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/in-memory-of-mia-cahill