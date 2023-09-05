Staff at Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of Boots the chemist have raised over £1,035 for a cancer support charity during a week of fundraising.

The store in Burnham-On-Sea High Street held a 5km walk from Apex Park on Sunday to finish a week of activities in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

“One of our co-workers was diagnosed with terminal cancer and we are raising funds for Macmillan in her honour,” says one of the team. The team also held a cake sale and tombola plus wore green clothing for a day in aid of the charity.

“We raised a total of £1,035 which far exceeded our expectations and we thank everyone who supported us.”