Staff at Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of Boots the chemist have raised over £1,035 for a cancer support charity during a week of fundraising.

The store in Burnham-On-Sea High Street held a 5km walk from Apex Park on Sunday to finish a week of activities in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

“One of our co-workers was diagnosed with terminal cancer and we are raising funds for Macmillan in her honour,” says one of the team. The team also held a cake sale and tombola plus wore green clothing for a day in aid of the charity.

“We raised a total of £1,035 which far exceeded our expectations and we thank everyone who supported us.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: