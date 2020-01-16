A fraud awareness morning is set to be held at Burnham-On-Sea U3A later this month to help local people understand how to ward off scammers.

The event will be held on Thursday 23rd January from at Burnham Community Centre from 9.30am to 11am.

Caroline Gould from Burnham’s branch of Nationwide says: “We will be attending the U3A’s scamcoffee morning with literature and examples of scams. We will give a short presentation explaining types of scams, phone calls, letters and emails and the various companies that people pose as.”

“Also we will explain what to look out for with scam phone calls, letters and emails and cover how to protect yourself. If you’re unsure always hang up and contact your bank directly and never give out your details.”

“We will also explain actions to take if you think you have been scammed and who to contact first. We are open to questions, listen to people’s concerns and are happy to help if people have received or have answered anything they think may be fraudulent.”

Caroline and her manager Teri Payne will be attending from Nationwide, from 9.30am to 11am on Thursday 23rd January. The event will be for U3A members only, but they are planning to schedule an event for the public soon in Burnham library. They are also keen to attend local coffee mornings and ask those interested to pop into the Burnham branch with details.

“People are also welcome at any point to come into branch and ask for information regarding scams.”

“We are always getting involved with the Burnham community, from beach cleans to volunteering at Apex Play day and having a collection point for the Foodbank, we always like to support our local residents in any way possible.”