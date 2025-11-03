Free Christmas lunch offered in West Huntspill for those spending festive season alone

A heartwarming community initiative is returning to West Huntspill this December, offering a free Christmas lunch to anyone spending the festive season alone.

Organiser Nicola Doble says the event will return on Saturday 20th December, following the success of previous years.

Over 50 people attended last year’s gathering, which provided food, friendship and festive cheer to those who might otherwise have spent Christmas in isolation.

Nicola says: “For the last three years we’ve served Christmas lunch for lonely and vulnerable people who are spending Christmas alone. Due to the success of our event, we’ve decided to do it again this year.”

The complimentary meal is open to residents from West Huntspill, Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea and surrounding villages. Transport may be available for those who need help getting to the venue.

“If you live alone, or know someone who might appreciate some company this Christmas, we’d love to hear from you,” Nicola added. To book a place or find out more, call 07387 292546 or 07825 037760, or email christmaslunch2022@yahoo.com.