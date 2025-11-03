New Surviving Winter appeal launched to help 1,000 older residents stay warm

Somerset Community Foundation has launched its annual Surviving Winter appeal, aiming to support 1,000 vulnerable older people across the county who are struggling to afford heating this winter.

The charity says that despite changes to government policy increasing access to the Winter Fuel Payment, around 10,000 older residents in Somerset remain in fuel poverty—many living alone, with poor health, or in cold, inefficient housing.

Justin Sargent, Chief Executive at Somerset Community Foundation, said: “While changes to the Winter Fuel Payment have provided some hope in Somerset, right now around 10,000 older people are living in fuel poverty. Many live alone, or with poor health or poor-quality housing which makes living through a cold winter even tougher.”

The appeal, now in its 15th year, has raised over £1.6 million since 2010, helping more than 100,000 people with grants to cover energy bills, buy essential items to stay warm, and access specialist support and social activities.

One recipient, 68-year-old Kathleen*, shared her experience: “It got to the point where I wasn’t using the cooker. I turned the radiators off to save money and it got so cold all the time. I thought ‘how am I going to live?’” She described the grant as a “blessed relief” that helped her pay overdue bills and feel recognised.

Donations to the Surviving Winter appeal fund Winter Fuel Grants and practical home improvements, making a direct impact on those most in need.

To support the appeal, visit somersetcf.org.uk/winter or call 01749 344949.

