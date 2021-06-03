Members of the Friends of Burnham Hospital have gathered this week to mark the retirement of their outgoing Chairman after 20 years’ service.

Bernard Spilsbury and his wife Mary met committee members and volunteers of The Friends to mark the occasion.

“Bernie has worked tirelessly over the years to organise events and raise funds for the benefit of the hospital, its patients and staff,” says a spokesman.

“Ably assisted by a pro-active committee and team of volunteers, Bernie and his team have successfully funded several major pieces of equipment for the hospital together with an extensive refurbishment programme.”

”Patients continue to benefit from the provision of newspapers and other comforts provided by The Friends to help make their stay as pleasant as possible.”

“To mark the occasion Bernie was presented with a gift token to spend on his beloved garden as well as a personalised, handcrafted bird box.”

His wife Mary, who has also works tirelessly for The Friends, was given an orchid plant to show appreciation.

The newly appointed Chairman, Ceri Joyce, said: “Whilst Bernie has decided to retire from the committee, both he and Mary have agreed to join our volunteer pool to help and support the committee as and when needed and we are very pleased to have his continued involvement albeit in a much lesser degree.”

Pictured: Ceri Joyce, Bernard and May Spilsbury with committee members and volunteers of The Friends (Photos: Mike Lang)