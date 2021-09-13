The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Hospital are set to hold their first fundraising evening of entertainment since the start of the pandemic.

The event will be held at Brean Country Club this Friday (September 17th) with a dinner and local popular band ‘Lipinski’ playing.

Ceri Joyce, Chairman of The Friends, says: “This is a sell-out event and it will be so exciting to see all our supporters again at this type of occasion after such a long break due to the pandemic.”

“The theme of the evening will be “Here Comes the Sun” and it certainly feels like that. We are immensely grateful to Alan House of Holiday Resort Unity who has kindly offered his beautiful facilities at Brean Country Club for us to hold this function.”

“Everyone is looking forward to a very successful evening and this will be just the start of some high-profile fundraising campaigns.”