Tickets for the long-awaited James Bond film No Time to Die have gone on sale this week at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema.

The Ritz in Victoria Street, Burnham-On-Sea has announced they are taking bookings more than two weeks ahead of the delayed release on September 30th.

The popular Burnham-On-Sea cinema will be staging midnight screenings on the day of release.

The film, which is the first Bond since 2015’s Spectre, was originally due to be released in April last year. It was put back until November as the Covid pandemic took hold.

Producers had scheduled the film to be released last November but it was delayed again as the virus spread around the world. Now cinemas are hoping that the 25th movie in the franchise will help bring people back.

Pat Scott, owner of the Ritz Cinema in Burnham-On-Sea, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been great to see more and more customers returning to the cinema over the last few months. Now, the most eagerly anticipated film of the year is almost here, No Time To Die, and we look forward to welcoming back more film fans to enjoy it.”

Tickets are available on 01278 794123 and online here.