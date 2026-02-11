10 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Feb 11, 2026
News
News

Frozen Junior to bring magical family fun to Burnham-On-Sea theatre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A magical stage adventure is heading to Burnham-On-Sea next month when the Princess Theatre hosts a fun‑filled production of Disney’s Frozen Junior.

Spectrum Musical Theatre (WODs Jr) will bring the well-known story to the stage on Saturday 21st March, with performances at 2pm and 6pm.

“The show promises unforgettable songs, dazzling moments and the heartwarming tale of sisters Anna and Elsa as they discover the true meaning of love and courage,” says a spokesperson.

“Audiences will join the pair — along with their friends — on a journey packed with adventure, laughter and friendship.”

“The production asks the big questions at the heart of the story: Will the sisterhood save Arendelle from an eternal winter? Will Hans become king?”

Organisers say the family‑friendly show is “sure to melt your heart”. Tickets, priced £17.50 and £16.50, are available via the theatre booking page.

