Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Feb 11, 2026
Person taken to hospital after Burnham-On-Sea crash
News

Person taken to hospital after Burnham-On-Sea crash

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Queen's Drive, Burnham-On-Sea

A busy Burnham-On-Sea road was closed on Tuesday afternoon (February 10th) following a multi‑vehicle collision near the Tesco roundabout.

Emergency services were called to Queens Drive shortly after 2pm, with police and ambulance crews attending the scene.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust says: “We were called at 2:03pm on Tuesday 10 February. We sent one double‑crewed land ambulance to the scene and conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Weston General Hospital.”

Police diverted traffic around the area while recovery teams dealt with the vehicles involved.

Officers remained on scene for some time to manage the closure and ensure the road could be safely reopened.

