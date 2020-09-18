A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser and a group of friends have walked from Burnham to Brean to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Gillian Crafts and friends completed the walk on Friday (September 18th) in just under three hours.

“My lovely Dad has Alzheimer’s so I am raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society because I want a world without dementia,” Gillian explains.

So far she has raised over £600 and she is keen to spread the word and attract more donations via her JustGiving page.

An Alzheimer’s Society spokesman adds: “At Alzheimer’s Society, we believe passionately that life doesn’t end when dementia begins. We are here for anyone affected by dementia, and we do everything we can to keep people with dementia connected to their lives and the people who matter most.”