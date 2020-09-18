Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance has started a new fundraising campaign by releasing a poignant new song sung by a youngster whose life was saved by the charity.

The charity is asking the public to show their support by making a one-off donation towards the ‘Save A Life Challenge’.

Maisie Sheridan, 15, one of Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance’s patients, has co-written and recorded a song called ‘Flying Heroes’.

She has attracted the help of local singer/songwriter Ed Hintze and producer David Payne to create it.

Four years ago this week, Maisie was involved in a serious road traffic incident when she was hit by a campervan on her way to a dance class; and the air ambulance was called to her help her.

After being treated at the scene and airlifted to hospital, tests showed that she had fractured her skull and an eye socket and that she had a couple of lesions on her brain.

She had soft tissue damage to her groin and knee and road burns to her torso. Due to the impact, Maisie lost a layer of skin from her face – but when she talks about this today, she simply says that she ‘lost some of her freckles.’

The incident could well have changed Maisie’s attitude on life for the worse, however it made her stronger and more determined to help others and do what she can in support of the life-saving charity.

Maisie’s song, ‘Flying Heroes’, is available to stream and download (for 99p) from all major music sites – Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes, Apple Music – with all proceeds from the streaming and digital sales being donated to Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance for one year from the date of release. A video accompanying the song, can also be found here.”

Maisie says: “I know first-hand how incredible the clinical team at Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance are. Without their intervention, my story may well have had a different ending.”

“It is because of public donations that the air ambulance was able to help save my life. I want to continue doing my bit to try and ensure that others are also able to receive the same life-saving treatment, should they ever need it. Saying thank you will never be enough, but I hope that my song, in support of the Save a Life Challenge, shows how very grateful I will always be.”

Tracy Bartram, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance Communications Manager, adds: “This year we anticipated marking our 20th Anniversary with a number of key events and activities. Many of our supporters also had plans to raise funds and awareness of our life-saving work. Unfortunately, all of these were cancelled or put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We hope that our Save a Life Challenge will appeal to the public and give them a chance to do whatever they can to help fund the cost of as many life-saving missions as possible.”

“If you are an individual and would like to donate any amount you can afford, or a business, group or team who want to try and raise the cost of one mission, you will find all the information you need on our website.”

“We are absolutely thrilled that Maisie is the first person to join our Save a Life Challenge with the release of this incredible song. We hope that when people hear the song and watch the video to accompany it, they will be inspired to donate.”

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance’s Save a Life Challenge will run until March 2021. At that point, the charity will announce how much has been raised and the number of life-saving missions that supporters have helped to fund.