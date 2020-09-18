New covered areas are proving popular with students at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

Four large outdoor marquee tents for students have been introduced at the school so they have all-weather protection during lunch and break times.

The current Covid-19 regulations mean students are being kept in ‘bubbles’ and learning zones, and so use of the indoor spaces that would normally be used during inclement weather has proved a challenge.

The 12-metre long marquee tents have been hired from a local company as have outdoor mobile hand sanitiser stations.

The academy is keen to continue to support local business at this difficult time and is playing its part in helping the local economy.

Principal Nathan Jenkins says: “We identified this as an issue for students as we can’t now open the school hall and other areas for fear of mixing bubbles. The students deserve and indeed need appropriate and comfortable spaces to socialise and eat, no matter what the weather is.”

“The marquees are proving incredibly popular and there is an amazing atmosphere outside at break times and lunchtimes.”

“We have sourced the marquees and the hand sanitiser units from two local companies, which is really important to us as a community school. Our Academy wants to play our supporting local businesses after COVID-19.”

The School’s sixth form has also benefited from £100,000 of site improvements over the summer, with further site developments planned for the coming year.