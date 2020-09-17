Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a cyclist sadly died in a collision near the village of Mark on Thursday evening.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the village just before 6.30pm.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called to a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Mark Road, between Mark and Blackford, at approximately 6.25pm.”

“Police, paramedics and the air ambulance service attended the scene.”

“Sadly the female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed.”

The road remained closed for several hours while emergency services were at the scene and an investigation started. Anyone with information should call Police on 101.