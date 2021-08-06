A fundraising sale is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (August 8th) for Breast Cancer Now.

The fundraising event will be held at 31 Cross Street in Burnham from 11am – 2pm, accessed via the Oxford Street car park.

“There will be a raffle, tombola, Body Shop at home stall, plus a bespoke homemade gift, cakes and a children’s toy stall,” says organiser Sian Vowles.

The stalls include glassware, jewellery made from clay, infused candles and toys & cakes/scones.

“Please support this great charity and if you would like raffle tickets but can’t make it please contact myself or Amanda Starks-Ogden.”

Burnham Flower Club will also have their plant stall at the event, fundraising for the club.

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page