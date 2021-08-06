A fundraising sale is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (August 8th) for Breast Cancer Now.

The fundraising event will be held at 31 Cross Street in Burnham from 11am – 2pm, accessed via the Oxford Street car park.

“There will be a raffle, tombola, Body Shop at home stall, plus a bespoke homemade gift, cakes and a children’s toy stall,” says organiser Sian Vowles.

The stalls include glassware, jewellery made from clay, infused candles and toys & cakes/scones.

“Please support this great charity and if you would like raffle tickets but can’t make it please contact myself or Amanda Starks-Ogden.”

Burnham Flower Club will also have their plant stall at the event, fundraising for the club.