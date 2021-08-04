Burnham-On-Sea’s 73rd Sailing Regatta is set to get underway this Saturday (August 7th) with four days of racing around Bridgwater Bay.

The event is being held over two weekends, with four yacht races taking place in the estuary that will be visible to seafront walkers, weather permitting.

The first day of regatta sailing will be held on Saturday evening at 6pm with a second race starting early on Sunday morning (August 8th) at 6.30am, timed around the high tides.

The third race will be held on Saturday August 14th at 10.15am and then the final race will be held on Sunday August 15th at 11am to determine this year’s overall winner.

Michael Clarke, Burnham Sailing Club Commodore, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our regatta is a traditional part of Burnham’s summertime calendar that people can watch from the seafront.”

“It’s a key annual event in Burnham’s sailing history and is one of the town’s longest running events.”

The club on the South Esplanade will open its bar to the public on Saturday at 5pm for visitors to call in and see the facilities and find out more about joining.