Successful ladies night in Brean raised a huge £2,585 for cancer support charity

A sparkling evening of entertainment and fundraising at Brean Leisure Park on Friday (October 10th) has raised an impressive total of £2,585 for Somerset Breast Cancer Now.

The event, held at The Wonkey Donkey (formerly The Tavern), saw a packed crowd enjoy a lively Ladies Night featuring male performers, a drag artist, and a charity raffle — all in support of the local breast cancer charity.

Holly MacBeth, Chairperson of Somerset Breast Cancer Now, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m honestly blown away. Together we raised an incredible £2,585 for Somerset Breast Cancer Now and to support Rosie and my fundraising for the London Marathon 2026!”

She added: “We truly couldn’t have done it without the amazing support of so many people — the gorgeous new venue Unity Beach and their incredible staff, the brilliant performers organised by our fabulous Zack, everyone who donated prizes, and of course the amazing ladies who came out in full force.”

“There was a moment during the night when you were all singing together and I had to take a deep breath to hold it together — it honestly hit me how special these events are.”

The fundraising team’s next event, ‘Shop for a Cure for Christmas’, will be held on Sunday 30th November from 10:30am to 2pm at Berrow Village Hall. The festive craft fair will showcase handmade gifts from local stallholders, with refreshments and sweet treats available — all in aid of Somerset Breast Cancer Now.

“This event is always a chance to have fun, let your hair down, and raise money for a cause that touches so many lives.” All proceeds will go directly towards supporting those affected by breast cancer across Somerset.